Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On May 7

Bellinger is hitting for a .285 BA, .381 OBP and .508 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored 22 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 26 runs (20th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (2-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season.

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