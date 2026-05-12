Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Orioles On May 12

Bellinger is hitting for a .288 BA, .395 OBP and .500 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .895 and he has scored 25 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 28 runs (16th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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