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Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Brewers On May 9

Cody Bellinger and his New York Yankees will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .290 BA, .384 OBP and .514 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .899 and he has scored 24 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 28 runs (12th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

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