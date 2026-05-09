Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Brewers On May 9

Bellinger is hitting for a .290 BA, .384 OBP and .514 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .899 and he has scored 24 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 28 runs (12th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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