Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On May 21
Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Bellinger is hitting for a .271 BA, .377 OBP and .475 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 31 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 32 runs (18th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays will look to Braydon Fisher (2-1) in his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.