FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On May 21

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .271 BA, .377 OBP and .475 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 31 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 32 runs (18th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will look to Braydon Fisher (2-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News