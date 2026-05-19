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Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Rays On May 19

Coby Mayo and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mayo has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .185 BA, .255 OBP and .339 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored 12 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Griffin Jax (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

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