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Clay Holmes
New York Mets

Clay Holmes

New York Mets • #35 RP

Clay Holmes And Mets Take On Angels On May 3

Clay Holmes will get the start for the New York Mets against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, May 3 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Holmes has -144 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Holmes is 3-2 with a 1.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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