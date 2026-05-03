Clay Holmes And Mets Take On Angels On May 3

Holmes is 3-2 with a 1.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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