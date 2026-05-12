Christopher Morel And Marlins Face Twins On May 12

Morel is hitting for a .179 BA, .258 OBP and .179 SLG with a 35.5% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .437 and he has scored two runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Morel has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.19 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.