Christopher Morel And Marlins Take On Rays On May 15

Morel is hitting for a .171 BA, .237 OBP and .200 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .437 and he has scored two runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Morel has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Ian Seymour gets the call to start for the Rays, his first this season.

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