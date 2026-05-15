Christopher Morel And Marlins Take On Rays On May 15
Christopher Morel and his Miami Marlins will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Morel has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Morel is hitting for a .171 BA, .237 OBP and .200 SLG with a 36.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .437 and he has scored two runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Morel has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Ian Seymour gets the call to start for the Rays, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.