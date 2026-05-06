Christopher Morel And Marlins Take On Orioles On May 6

Morel had a .219 BA, .289 OBP and .396 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .684 and he scored 34 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 33 runs. Morel recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Brandon Young (2-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.

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