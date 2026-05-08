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Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins

Christopher Morel

Miami Marlins • #5 3B

Christopher Morel And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On May 8

Christopher Morel and the Miami Marlins will take on the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Morel has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Morel is hitting for a .190 BA, .292 OBP and .190 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .482 and he has scored one run. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

The Nationals will send Foster Griffin (3-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christopher Morel

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