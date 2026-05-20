Christopher Morel And Marlins Take On Braves On May 20

Morel is hitting for a .152 BA, .204 OBP and .196 SLG with a 36.7% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .400 and he has scored two runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Morel has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Chris Sale (6-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 1.96 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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