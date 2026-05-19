Christopher Morel And Marlins Take On Braves On May 19

Morel is hitting for a .143 BA, .200 OBP and .167 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .367 and he has scored two runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Morel has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Braves.

The Braves will send Martin Perez (2-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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