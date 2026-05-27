Christopher Morel And Marlins Take On Blue Jays On May 27
Christopher Morel and the Miami Marlins will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, May 27 at 1:07 p.m. ET. Morel has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Morel is hitting for a .161 BA, .217 OBP and .214 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .431 and he has scored two runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Morel has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.