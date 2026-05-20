Christian Yelich And Brewers Play Cubs On May 20

Yelich is hitting for a .290 BA, .347 OBP and .507 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 13 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Yelich has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Edward Cabrera (3-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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