Christian Yelich And Brewers Square Off Against Cardinals On May 26

Yelich is hitting for a .262 BA, .326 OBP and .476 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 15 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Yelich has recorded three steals on three attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.40 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

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