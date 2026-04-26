Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Yankees On April 26

Walker is hitting for a .273 BA, .360 OBP and .525 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .885 and he has scored 17 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs (17th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Luis Gil (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

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