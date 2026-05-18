Christian Walker And Astros Face Twins On May 18

Walker is hitting for a .263 BA, .342 OBP and .515 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 27 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (19th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rangers.

Kendry Rojas will make his first start of the season for the Twins.

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