Christian Walker And Astros Play Reds On May 8
Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 8 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Walker is hitting for a .307 BA, .381 OBP and .569 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .950, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (16th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Nick Lodolo will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.