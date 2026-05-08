Christian Walker And Astros Play Reds On May 8

Walker is hitting for a .307 BA, .381 OBP and .569 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .950, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (16th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nick Lodolo will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

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