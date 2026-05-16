Christian Walker And Astros Play Rangers On May 16

Walker is hitting for a .265 BA, .342 OBP and .506 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 26 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (19th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (3-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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