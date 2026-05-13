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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Face Mariners On May 13

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .277 BA, .351 OBP and .516 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 24 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 28 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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