Christian Walker And Astros Face Mariners On May 13

Walker is hitting for a .277 BA, .351 OBP and .516 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 24 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 28 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller will make his first start of the season for the Mariners.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.