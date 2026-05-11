Christian Walker And Astros Take On Mariners On May 11

Walker is hitting for a .282 BA, .353 OBP and .523 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored 24 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.