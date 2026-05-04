Christian Walker And Astros Face Dodgers On May 4

Walker is hitting for a .317 BA, .396 OBP and .579 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .975, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs (13th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

The Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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