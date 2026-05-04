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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Face Dodgers On May 4

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Daikin Park, on Monday, May 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .317 BA, .396 OBP and .579 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .975, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs (13th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

The Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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