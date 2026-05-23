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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Cubs On May 23

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Walker has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .254 BA, .327 OBP and .481 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 28 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.98 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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