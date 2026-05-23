Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Cubs On May 23

Walker is hitting for a .254 BA, .327 OBP and .481 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 28 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.98 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.