Chris Sale And Braves Square Off Against Rockies On May 3

Sale is 6-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.