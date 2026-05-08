Chris Sale And Braves Take On Dodgers On May 8

Sale is 6-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.