Chris Sale And Braves Take On Dodgers On May 8
Chris Sale will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, May 8 at 10:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Sale is 6-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.