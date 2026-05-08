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Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies

Chase Dollander

Colorado Rockies • #32 SP

Chase Dollander And Rockies Face Phillies On May 8

Chase Dollander will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, May 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Dollander has +114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Dollander is 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Dollander

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