Chase Dollander And Rockies Face Phillies On May 8

Dollander is 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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