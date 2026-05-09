Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Twins On May 9

DeLauter is hitting for a .306 BA, .392 OBP and .548 SLG with a 10.5% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .940, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Royals.

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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