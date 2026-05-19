Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Tigers On May 19

DeLauter is hitting for a .275 BA, .362 OBP and .481 SLG with a 10.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 19 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.65 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

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