Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Royals On May 7

DeLauter is hitting for a .308 BA, .391 OBP and .550 SLG with a 10.9% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.68 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.