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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Royals On May 6

Chase DeLauter and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .302 BA, .388 OBP and .543 SLG with a 10.4% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

Cole Ragans (1-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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