Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Royals On May 6

DeLauter is hitting for a .302 BA, .388 OBP and .543 SLG with a 10.4% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

Cole Ragans (1-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

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