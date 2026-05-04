Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Royals On May 4

DeLauter is hitting for a .304 BA, .392 OBP and .554 SLG with a 10.8% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .946, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Athletics.

Michael Wacha (2-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.