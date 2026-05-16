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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Reds On May 16

Chase DeLauter and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 6:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .286 BA, .371 OBP and .490 SLG with a 9.4% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 16 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Chris Paddack makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.63 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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