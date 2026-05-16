Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Reds On May 16

DeLauter is hitting for a .286 BA, .371 OBP and .490 SLG with a 9.4% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 16 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Chris Paddack makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.63 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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