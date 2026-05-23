FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Phillies On May 23

Chase DeLauter and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .266 BA, .352 OBP and .457 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 19 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News