Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Phillies On May 23
Chase DeLauter and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
DeLauter is hitting for a .266 BA, .352 OBP and .457 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 19 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Phillies.
Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.