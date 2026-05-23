Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Phillies On May 23

DeLauter is hitting for a .266 BA, .352 OBP and .457 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 19 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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