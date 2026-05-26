Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Nationals On May 26

DeLauter is hitting for a .257 BA, .343 OBP and .443 SLG with an 11.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 20 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (2-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.