FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Nationals On May 26

Chase DeLauter and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .257 BA, .343 OBP and .443 SLG with an 11.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 20 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (2-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News