Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Nationals On May 26
Chase DeLauter and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
DeLauter is hitting for a .257 BA, .343 OBP and .443 SLG with an 11.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 20 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.
The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (2-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.