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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Nationals On May 25

Chase DeLauter and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field, on Monday, May 25 at 6:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .261 BA, .348 OBP and .450 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 20 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Nationals are sending Zack Littell (3-4) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.83 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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