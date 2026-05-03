Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Athletics On May 3

DeLauter is hitting for a .296 BA, .389 OBP and .528 SLG with a 10.3% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (2-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season.

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