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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Square Off Against Nationals On May 14

Chase Burns will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Burns has -128 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Burns is 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

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