Chase Burns And Reds Square Off Against Nationals On May 14

Burns is 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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