Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Face Royals On May 19
Ceddanne Rafaela and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Rafaela has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rafaela is hitting for a .284 BA, .354 OBP and .432 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 18 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Rafaela has recorded three steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Braves.
Bailey Falter makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.