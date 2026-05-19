Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Face Royals On May 19

Rafaela is hitting for a .284 BA, .354 OBP and .432 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 18 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Rafaela has recorded three steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Braves.

Bailey Falter makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

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