FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox

Ceddanne Rafaela

Boston Red Sox • #3 CF

Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Face Royals On May 19

Ceddanne Rafaela and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Rafaela has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rafaela is hitting for a .284 BA, .354 OBP and .432 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 18 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Rafaela has recorded three steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Braves.

Bailey Falter makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ceddanne Rafaela

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News