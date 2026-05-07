Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Play Rays On May 7

Rafaela is hitting for a .271 BA, .344 OBP and .390 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 16 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. Rafaela has recorded two steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Griffin Jax (1-2) gets the start for the Rays, his third of the season.

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