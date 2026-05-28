Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Take On Braves On May 28

Rafaela is hitting for a .285 BA, .350 OBP and .441 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 23 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Rafaela has recorded four steals on eight attempts. He had three hits (going 3 for 5 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 1.89 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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