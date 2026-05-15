Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Take On Braves On May 15
Ceddanne Rafaela and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, May 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Rafaela has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Rafaela is hitting for a .275 BA, .342 OBP and .420 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 18 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.
The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (1-0) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.