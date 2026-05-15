Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Take On Braves On May 15

Rafaela is hitting for a .275 BA, .342 OBP and .420 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 18 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.