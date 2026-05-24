Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On White Sox On May 24

Schmitt is hitting for a .291 BA, .331 OBP and .533 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 22 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. Schmitt has recorded three steals on four attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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