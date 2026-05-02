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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Rays On May 2

Casey Schmitt and his San Francisco Giants will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .302 BA, .352 OBP and .531 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 12 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (1-2) starts for the Rays, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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