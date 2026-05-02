Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Rays On May 2

Schmitt is hitting for a .302 BA, .352 OBP and .531 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 12 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (1-2) starts for the Rays, his second of the season.

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