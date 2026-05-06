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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Padres On May 6

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will take on the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .306 BA, .355 OBP and .559 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .914, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Schmitt has recorded two steals on three attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Bradgley Rodriguez will make his first start of the season for the Padres.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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