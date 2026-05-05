Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Padres On May 5

Schmitt is hitting for a .308 BA, .359 OBP and .542 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .901, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 13 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Schmitt has recorded two steals on three attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (1-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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