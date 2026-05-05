Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Padres On May 4

Schmitt is hitting for a .308 BA, .354 OBP and .519 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 12 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Schmitt has recorded two steals on three attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Randy Vasquez (3-0 with a 2.94 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.

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