Casey Schmitt And Giants Face Dodgers On May 14

Schmitt is hitting for a .285 BA, .338 OBP and .500 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 17 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Schmitt has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.79 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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