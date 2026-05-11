Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Dodgers On May 11
Casey Schmitt and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, May 11 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Schmitt is hitting for a .285 BA, .331 OBP and .512 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 14 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Schmitt has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.
Roki Sasaki gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.