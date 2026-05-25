Casey Schmitt And Giants Face Diamondbacks On May 25

Schmitt is hitting for a .296 BA, .339 OBP and .556 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .895, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Schmitt has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk) against the White Sox.

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (4-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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