Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Diamondbacks On May 19

Schmitt is hitting for a .295 BA, .342 OBP and .523 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 20 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Schmitt has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (1-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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